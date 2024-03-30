DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Klem

L'Olympia
Sat, 30 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Klem c’est un rap d’émotion intense, qui dépeint ses états d’âmes et ses douleurs. Un artiste, sans éditeur et sans distributeur, quelqu’un d’autodidacte qui sait se démarquer par sa fougue. À seulement 20 ans, il produit un rap très technique et mélodieux...

Présenté par Cartel Concerts et Ovastand.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Klem Schen

Venue

L'Olympia

28 Boulevard des Capucines, 75009 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.