Klem c’est un rap d’émotion intense, qui dépeint ses états d’âmes et ses douleurs. Un artiste, sans éditeur et sans distributeur, quelqu’un d’autodidacte qui sait se démarquer par sa fougue. À seulement 20 ans, il produit un rap très technique et mélodieux...
