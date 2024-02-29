DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ray Badran performs stand up comedy again!

The Bill Murray
Thu, 29 Feb 2024, 9:45 pm
ComedyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Hi my name is Ray and I’m a standup comedian from Australia. I usually split my time between London and Sydney where I am a regular at most comedy rooms and festivals.

This show will be all my new material and probably will run for about 50mins I reckon.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Ray Badran

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open9:15 pm

