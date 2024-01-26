DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Pont Neuf Records lance sa nouvelle série d'événements : In House We Trust. De nouvelles soirées qui se veulent plus immersives : pastilles sur les téléphones et DJ booth central pour remettre la danse au coeur de l’expérience, incitant à un abandon total...
