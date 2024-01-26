Top track

Good Intentions - LP Mix

PONT NEUF • IN HOUSE WE TRUST — Session Victim...

Le Mazette
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
From €11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Pont Neuf Records lance sa nouvelle série d'événements : In House We Trust. De nouvelles soirées qui se veulent plus immersives : pastilles sur les téléphones et DJ booth central pour remettre la danse au coeur de l’expérience, incitant à un abandon total...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
Lineup

2
Session Victim, Tour-Maubourg, KX9000 and 2 more

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

