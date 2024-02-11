Top track

Downtown Man

Sally Spitz, Cupid & Psyche, Total Heat

Zebulon
Sun, 11 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
Los Angeles
About

Sally Spitz, Cupid & Psyche, Total Heat

Sally Spitz is a musical artist based in Los Angeles. Former lead singer of post-punk band French Vanilla, she released her electronic pop solo debut album 'Real Music' in September 2022.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cupid & Psyche, Total Heat

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open 8:00 pm
300 capacity

