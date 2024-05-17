DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

AJ Lee and the Blue Summit

Hotel Congress Plaza
Fri, 17 May, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$21.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Friday, May 17th

7pm

ADV $17 | DOS $23

21+

---AJ LEE AND THE BLUE SUMMIT---AJ Lee & Blue Summit are pure, beautiful American music. Soaring harmonies, top notch picking and strumming as well as a healthy respect and reverence for the classic country,...

21+
Hotel Congress
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

AJ Lee

Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

