DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Terrazzo Coaster Making

The Beck & Call
Mon, 25 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
WorkshopLeeds
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The Beck & Call Winter Workshops

Make Your Own Terrazzo Coaster with Miazzo Terrazzo

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Further Afield Pubs Ltd (BECK AND CALL and THE CROWN HOTE).
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Beck & Call

Stainbeck Rd, Leeds LS7 2NP, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.