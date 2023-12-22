DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Star Amerasu & Estoc All Night

The End
Fri, 22 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

a fabulous night hosted by a fabulous duo! come and dance the winter cold away with estoc and star amerasu

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The End.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Star Amerasu, Estoc

Venue

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

