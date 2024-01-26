DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Andrew White: Young, Gay and a Third Thing (WIP)

Camden Comedy Club
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Andrew White has been described by Joe Lycett as “very exciting and very funny” and by teachers as “a pleasure to teach” (gay). Join the fast-rising stand-up for an hour of new material covering everything from Beauty and the Beast to eulogies and Dog's Tr...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Rat Pack Productions.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Andrew White

Venue

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:20 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.