DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Acclaimed Bassist, Composer, Producer Joshua Crumbly Celebrates the release of his new EP ‘P.S’ at the Sultan Room on 2/22!
‘P.S’ out February 8 on Switch Hit Records — features members of Swedish Pop group Little Dragon and musical soulmate Multi-Discipl...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.