Joshua Crumbly (EP Release) ft. Samora Pinderhughes, Slowspin, Michael Rocketship

The Sultan Room
Thu, 22 Feb, 7:00 pm
$17.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Acclaimed Bassist, Composer, Producer Joshua Crumbly Celebrates the release of his new EP ‘P.S’ at the Sultan Room on 2/22!

‘P.S’ out February 8 on Switch Hit Records — features members of Swedish Pop group Little Dragon and musical soulmate Multi-Discipl...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Slowspin, Samora Pinderhughes, Joshua Crumbly

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
250 capacity

