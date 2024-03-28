Top track

Tennessee Jet

Eddie's Attic
Thu, 28 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $26.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tennessee Jet live at Eddie's Attic!

"I got a head full of metal, but a heart of country gold." - Tennessee Jet “Sparklin’ Burnin’ Fuse”

Long before Tennessee Jet began crisscrossing America as a one-man band, playing nightly shows full of fuzz guitar, p...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tennessee Jet

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open8:45 pm

