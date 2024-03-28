DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Tennessee Jet live at Eddie's Attic!
"I got a head full of metal, but a heart of country gold." - Tennessee Jet “Sparklin’ Burnin’ Fuse”
Long before Tennessee Jet began crisscrossing America as a one-man band, playing nightly shows full of fuzz guitar, p...
