Public Acid, Destruct, Abism, Daunting Nightmare

Comet Ping Pong
Sat, 17 Feb, 10:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
About

Saturday, February 17th 2024
Public Acid + Destruct + Abism + Daunting Nightmare
10PM - $20 - All Ages

PUBLIC ACID
North Carolina
https://publicacid.bandcamp.com/

DESTRUCT
Richmond, VA
https://destructrva.bandcamp.com/

ABISM
New York, NY...

All ages
Rediscover Fire Booking
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

5037 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, United States
Doors open10:00 pm
150 capacity

