An Evening With Willy Vlautin

Komedia Brighton
Mon, 13 May, 7:00 pm
TalkBrighton
WILLY VLAUTIN has published six previous novels: The Motel Life, Northline, Lean on Pete, The Free, Don’t Skip Out on Me and The Night Always Comes. The Motel Life and Lean on Pete were turned into feature films, released in 2012 and 2017 respectively. The...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by FORM.
Komedia Brighton

44-47 Gardner St, Brighton BN1 1UN
Doors open7:00 pm
400 capacity

