Top track

Erick the Architect - I Can't Lose

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Erick the Architect – The Mandevillain Tour

El Club Detroit
Thu, 11 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$27.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Erick the Architect - I Can't Lose
Got a code?

About

Erick the Architect is a celebrated artist and a sought-after collaborator. As a founding member and primary producer of Flatbush Zombies, Erick has accomplished some incredible feats including 900 million streams across all platforms, Billboard 200 debuts...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by El Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Erick the Architect

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.