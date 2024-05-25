DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Galà dei G.E.T. - Germana Erba's Talent

Teatro Colosseo
Sat, 25 May, 9:00 pm
TheatreTorino
€24.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
nuovo GALÀ dei G. E. T. (GERMANA ERBA'S TALENTS)

Una serata di musical, danza e teatro con incasso a favore delle borse di studio dei giovani talenti che frequentano il Liceo Germana Erba di Torino, “Saranno famosi” con trent’anni di storia nella formazio...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Colosseo SRL.

Teatro Colosseo

Via Madama Cristina, 71, 10125 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

