Toribio, Love Injection, Musclecars - Together Again

H0l0
Sat, 17 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
About

We’re together again this February 17 at H0L0. Presented by Benny Soto & Nervous Records:

LOVE INJECTION x MUSCLECARS x TORIBIO

10pm until late. Free provisions in the wee hours to keep us going.

The first time around was one of our favorite party memor...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Dance.Here.Now. & Nervous Records
Lineup

Toribio, musclecars

Venue

H0l0

1090 Wyckoff Ave, Queens, NY 11385, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

