DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Speak No Evil: Ni Maxine + Olivia Cuttill

Hootananny Brixton
Wed, 7 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Speak No Evil returns for an evening of explosive contemporary Jazz from London’s most exciting emerging artists!

🎺 LINEUP 🎺

🎺 Ni Maxine - The award-winning British Neo-Jazz Singer-Songwriter. Compared, by audience members, to Billie Holiday, Sade and...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required)
Speak No Evil
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ni Maxine, Olivia Cuttill Quartet

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.