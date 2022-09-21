DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FLY Open Air Princes Street Gardens 2024

The Ross Bandstand
21 Sept - 22 Sept
DJEdinburgh
£80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

FLY Open Air's flagship event returns to The Ross Bandstand in Princes Street Gardens in September 2024.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FLY.
Venue

The Ross Bandstand

West Gardens Cottage, Princes St EH2 2HG, Edinburgh, Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Doors open12:00 pm

