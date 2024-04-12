DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sextile

Club Congress
Fri, 12 Apr, 10:00 pm
GigsTucson
About

Friday, April 12th

w/ Donzii

7pm

ADV $20 | DOS $22

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Best Life Presents
$
Lineup

Sextile

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

