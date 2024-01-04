DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SERAPHIM III

The Baby G
Thu, 4 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
PartyToronto
CA$22.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

New year, new ways to get freaky. Come to the Baby G for a sexy time at Toronto's Erotic Queer Dance Party with our DJs playing music to make you shake it. The theme is HRT, so get ready to for a trans-formational night

GooGirl
Ash Vestal (MTL)
Cu...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by SERAPHIM III
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Baby G

1608 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T8, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.