Zac Lawrence and Angus Rogers presents:
POGUE MAHONE - A celebration of the life and music of Shane MacGowan
Full house band with a revolving cast featuring:
Hotel Lux
Lias Saoudi (Fat White Family)
Legss
Pem
Misty Miller
Avice Caro
Eli-Rose Sanfo...
