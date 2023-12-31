DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hot Rabbit: New Year's Eve Glitterball

The Brooklyn Monarch
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 9:00 pm
GigsNew York
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

A big queer NYE for the whole community!

DJs & Special performances all night!

Door Prizes for best dressed!

••• Complimentary CHAMPAGNE TOAST at Midnight! •••

••• NEW YEAR'S EVE 2024 •••

••• SUNDAY December 31st •••

ADA Accessible

Featuring:

•◊• D...

This is a 21+ event
Hot Rabbit
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.