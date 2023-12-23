DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Edu Introcaso and The True-Tones

Casa Astor
Sat, 23 Dec, 8:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

El saxofonista argentino Eduardo Introcaso se presenta con su banda The True-Tones para ofrecernos una gran noche de Blues.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Casa Ástor.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Eduardo Introcaso

Venue

Casa Astor

Carrer De Santa Caterina 6, 08014 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.