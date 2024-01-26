DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Aeronaut

Warehouse Concert Hall
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsSt. Catharines
CA$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Warehouse Concert Hall Present

AERONAUT | St. Catharines, ON

"Floundering in a sea of instant digital gratification and the one-sided battle of creativity versus the ever-growing convenience of technical trickery, Aeronaut is determined to bring out the...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Warehouse Concert Hall.
Lineup

Venue

Warehouse Concert Hall

11 Geneva Street, St. Catharines, Ontario L2R 4M2, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

