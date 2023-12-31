DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

POPPEDANNO • 31.12 at LANIFICIO

Lanificio 159
Sun, 31 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJRoma
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

POPPEDANNO

Il primo capodanno di POPPE & friends che porta fortuna come un amuleto tarocco. Famo pop, famo danno 🏳‍🌈💫

2 Dancefloor, many guests, true caciara!

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da LANIFICIO.

Venue

Via Di Pietralata 159, 00158 Rome Rome, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

