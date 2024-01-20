DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hip Hop Celebration

Le Makeda
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 10:30 pm
DJMarseille
€10
About

🔥 L'incontournable soirée Hip Hop Celebration : la soirée réconciliant old school et new school IS BACK !

Au programme : dj set, show de danse & showcases surprises... C'est une soirée à ne pas rater...

Line Up:

🎧 DJ Djel

🎧 DJ Sween

🎤 MC BenoitD...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par LE MAKEDA.

Venue

Le Makeda

103 Rue Ferrari, 13005 Marseille, France
Doors open10:30 pm
300 capacity

