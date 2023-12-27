Top track

Widows Gold - Holy Rollers

Widows Gold, Reflective Detectives, Ian The Idiot

Gold-Diggers
Wed, 27 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$11.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Reflective Detectives are a group from Los Angeles led by songwriter, producer and guitarist Ryan Gabrinetti. Drawing from the city's vibrant musical past and present, their sound propels and subverts the tropes of modern psychedelia while seasoning them w...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

