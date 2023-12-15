Top track

Sailor Moon House

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sotterranea special event w/Paramida

Super Club
Fri, 15 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsMilano
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sailor Moon House
Got a code?

About

Sabotage in collaboration with Club Nation Agency and Soul Medicine present PARAMIDA for a special edition of SOTTERRANEA in an underground club in the heart of the city. The DJ who moved to Berlin over ten years ago with her electronic blend of trance, hi...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Offbeat SRLS.

Lineup

Paramida

Venue

Super Club

Via Tortona, 27, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.