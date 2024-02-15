Top track

Jay-Jay Johanson

Dabadaba
Thu, 15 Feb 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€19.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Jay-Jay Johanson

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Guajira Sicodélica SL.

Lineup

Jay-Jay Johanson

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

