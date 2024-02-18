DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pepin Tre

Sala Clamores
Sun, 18 Feb 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€14.33
About

Pepín Tre, es un compositor, productor, escritor, guionista y humorista español.​ Es conocido por su humor a base de lo que él llama "charlatanería pop" y que consiste en contar historias imposibles, con gran número de palabras

La entrada no garantiza asi...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Lineup

Pepín Tre

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

