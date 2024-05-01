DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
There is no disputing that 2023 has been the biggest and most incredible year in Funke and the Two Tone Baby’s career. From being hot-tipped by the Guardian as a show-to-see at Glastonbury Festival, support from Steve Lamacq on BBC 6 Music, and a brand new...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.