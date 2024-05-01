Top track

Not Enough Bonobo

Funke and the Two Tone Baby

The Hope & Ruin
Wed, 1 May 2024, 8:00 pm
£15.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

There is no disputing that 2023 has been the biggest and most incredible year in Funke and the Two Tone Baby’s career. From being hot-tipped by the Guardian as a show-to-see at Glastonbury Festival, support from Steve Lamacq on BBC 6 Music, and a brand new...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

11-12 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

