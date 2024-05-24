Top track

Stacey Jackson - Brighton/Hove

The Brunswick
Fri, 24 May 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Stacey Jackson - Soldier
About

Twenty Music Roots Presents

Stacey Jackson live at The Brunswick (Cellar) Brighton/Hove on 24th May 2024 (seated show)

Ticket price: £10 + booking fee

Age restrictions: 18+

Location: 20 minutes walk from Hove station

Stacey Jackson is an award-winning...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Twenty Music Roots

Lineup

Stacey Jackson

Venue

The Brunswick

The Brunswick, 17 Holland Rd, Hove BN3 1JF, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

