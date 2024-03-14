DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bulego

Musicbox Lisboa
Thu, 14 Mar 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsLisbon
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

In just three years, BULEGO has achieved unprecedented growth, rapidly establishing itself as one of the flagship projects in the Basque Country. The band has topped the Gaztea charts multiple times with songs like "Pizten Ari Da," "Suzko Erroberak," and "...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Musicbox.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Doors open9:30 pm

