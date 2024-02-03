DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Damn! As it turns out, there’s no escaping it so gonna embrace the fact I’m (Patrycja) turning 40 and celebrating with my nearest and dearest!
So, on that cold February night, come to HELFEST! It’s a music packed night, full of noisy bands, wonderful peop...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.