Chaos Cabaret

Sleepwalk
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
TheatreNew York
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Welcome to Chaos Cabaret. Join us for a night of headbanging seduction with New York City’s most expressive and intense performers. We will rock, strip, and steal our way into your hearts.

This isn’t your average burlesque show, so get ready to get down a...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Sleepwalk.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

