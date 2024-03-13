Top track

The Umbrellas - I'll Never Understand

The Umbrellas

Oslo Hackney
Wed, 13 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£14.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About The Umbrellas

THE UMBRELLAS are four renegade romantics crafting irresistible indie pop hymns. The band’s self-titled 2021 debut album became a breakout moment, winning critical praise and sparking an international tour. Follow-up LP ‘Fairweather Friend’ goes a step fur Read more

Event information

THE UMBRELLAS are four renegade romantics crafting irresistible indie pop hymns. The band’s self-titled 2021 debut album became a breakout moment, winning critical praise and sparking an international tour. Follow-up LP ‘Fairweather Friend’ goes a step fur...

This is a 16+ event (under 18’s accompanied).
Presented by Upset The Rhythm.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

The Umbrellas

Venue

Oslo Hackney

1a Amhurst Road, Hackney, London, E8 1LL, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
370 capacity
Accessibility information

