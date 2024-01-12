DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

35 Aniversario + Asi me gusta a mi | Speckaclub

Specka
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
DJMadrid
From €11.50
About

35 ANIVERSARIO SPECKA PRESENTA: INTENSIVA

11h Non stop. (19:00 a 6:00h) SPECKACLUB+ASI ME GUSTA A MI¡¡

Afterwork Limited Edition (19:00 a 00:00h)

Arrancamos este 2024 con un nuevo formato de ¡Así me gusta a mi! ya sabes nuestra fiesta periódica donde re...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Specka Club.
Lineup

1
Santi Specka, Rosy (Specka), LJ Pájaro and 1 more

Venue

Specka

Calle de Orense, 26, 28020 Madrid, Spain
Doors open7:00 pm

