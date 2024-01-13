Top track

Amy Helm - Carry It Alone

Concerted Efforts Presents: Amy Helm, Alison Brown, Jill Barber + Teddy Thompson

Le Poisson Rouge
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$32.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Amy Helm - Carry It Alone
About

Concerted Efforts Presents: Amy Helm, Alison Brown, Jill Barber + Teddy Thompson - Live at LPR on Saturday, January 13th, 2024

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

6:00 PM doors | 6:30 PM show (18+)

More shows at http://LPR.com

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Amy Helm, Alison Brown, Jill Barber and 1 more

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

