Duvet - Running Around in Circles

Bargain Bingo Disco #1: Duvet + supports

Sebright Arms
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Still Listening Magazine and Big Richard present a rip-roaring collaboration - a 3 band bill with a game of bingo that runs the course of the night. For their first joint effort, Duvet are coming down all the way from Manchester to corrupt your ears via th...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Still Listening Magazine & Big Richard Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Duvet, Funhaus, Ladylike

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

