DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

AgusFortnite2008 + Stiffy

Independance Club
Fri, 22 Mar, 8:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Convocatoria oficial para todos los Swaggers Madrileños aquí

Menores de 16 solamente acompañados de padre o madre (tutor legal) : https://independanceclub.com/menores/

Para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por @cero.en.conducta.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Stiffy

Venue

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

