DJ Lafon Do Md, Mc RF, MC Carol & mc jhenny - Mina Maluca

Listas Reinas del Baile | Sala el Sol | 05 Enero

El Sol
Fri, 5 Jan, 11:59 pm
PartyMadrid
Free

About

Listas sólo válidas hasta las 01:30h. Sujeto a aforo. No incluye bebida. El horario de acceso es al validar la entrada, no al estar en la fila. Listas sólo válidas con la app de DICE. Al acceder te darán un ticket de 2€ de descuento para las barras.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Baile Mad y Guacamayo Tropical
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

