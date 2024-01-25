DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

'VOLUPTUOS' by Baos Graph // Exhibition Launch Party

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Thu, 25 Jan, 7:00 pm
ArtLondon
Join us at Juju's to celebrate the launch of a brand new art exhibition by Baos Graph!

‘VOLUPTUOS’ features a series of graphic art works which focus on the interaction between the human body and the forms that have accompanied him on his visual journey s...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Juju's Bar & Stage.
Venue

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

