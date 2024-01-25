DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Discovery Sessions: Bryan Softwell / Cipolla b2b CVST / Carlos Cuervo

SILO Community
Thu, 25 Jan, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Bryan Softwell is a DJ and producer born and raised in Miami. Bryan’s only goal is to make people happy through his music. Without any background in music production, he is a self-taught artist inspired by all artists across any genre. He broke into the sc...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by SILO Community & Discovery Sessions.
Lineup

Venue

SILO Community

90 Scott Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

