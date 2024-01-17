DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ceci n'est pas un rêve : Cabaret Contemporain

Ground Control Gare de Lyon
Wed, 17 Jan, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
Pour ouvrir la première grande thématique de l’année dédiée aux imaginaires, Ground Control t’invite à la soirée de lancement Ceci n’est pas un rêve avec le live du Cabaret Contemporain !

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par ALLO LA LUNE.
Cabaret Contemporain

Ground Control Gare de Lyon

81 Rue du Charolais, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

