Sister, Sister: Open Set

C'mon Everybody
Tue, 9 Jan, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
$10
We're starting the year off giving everyone a chance to perform. Come out and enjoy fresh drag talent and a performance by our special guest MTHR TRSA.

21+
Presented by Dev Doee & Cherry Jaymes
C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

