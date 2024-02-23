Top track

Arctic Monkeys - I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor

Indie Discoteque (Liverpool)

Arts Club
Fri, 23 Feb, 11:00 pm
PartyLiverpool
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We bet that you look good on the dance floor and we invite you to dance to Indie anthems at the Arts Club Liverpool!

We'll be celebrating the latest and greatest Indie music from Brit Pop to modern classics & festival anthems.

DJ's will be playing: Arcti...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Throwback Events.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Venue

Arts Club

90 Seel St, Liverpool L1 4BH
Doors open11:00 pm
1300 capacity

