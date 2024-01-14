DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Trashcan Cinema: A Celebration of Cinematic Failures

Comet Ping Pong
Sun, 14 Jan, 6:00 pm
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Sunday, January 14th 2023
TRASHCAN CINEMA
Doors 6PM - Pre-roll 6:30PM - Flick 7:30PM - FREE!

Trashcan Cinema celebrates the joys of subpar film making. Comedian and video editor Robert Austin (Comedy Central, Adult Swim, Found Footage Festival) takes...

All ages
Presented by Comet Ping Pong
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, United States
Doors open6:00 pm
150 capacity

