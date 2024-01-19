DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Loveline → San Jose

Rec Room
Fri, 19 Jan, 9:00 pm
PartySan Jose
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

APF Presents LOVELINE "A Night of R&B".

Don't block the phone. Pick up the line, the LOVELINE.

FREE RSVP $10 BEFORE 10PM.

Doors open at 9PM.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by ANOTHER PARTY FAM.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Rec Room

1 East San Fernando Street, San Jose, California 95113, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

