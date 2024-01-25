DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Second Severing

Servant Jazz Quarters
Thu, 25 Jan, 7:30 pm
£7
About

Denial makes it's return with 'The Second Severing: Untouched by Human Hands' , a night of heart rendering. Featuring the amazing Lily Montague, Adaer, Painted Bird in support of the incredible Gentle Stranger.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Denial.
Lineup

Gentle Stranger

Venue

Servant Jazz Quarters

10A Bradbury Street, London N16 8JN
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

