DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Denial makes it's return with 'The Second Severing: Untouched by Human Hands' , a night of heart rendering. Featuring the amazing Lily Montague, Adaer, Painted Bird in support of the incredible Gentle Stranger.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.