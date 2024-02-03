DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Reggaeton Gang Fusion

La Machine du Moulin Rouge
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
From €16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Save the date !

Reggaeton Gang Fusion est de retour le samedi 3 février 2024.

Mettez un rappel pour ne pas rater les tarifs Super Early Birds !

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par La Machine du Moulin Rouge.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

La Machine du Moulin Rouge

90 Boulevard de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.