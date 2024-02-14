Top track

Southpaw FLHC / Break The Cycle / Game Of Death / Manifestations / Demsfightinwords

Cobra Lounge
Wed, 14 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsChicago
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Empire Production presents...

Southpaw
Break The Cycle
Game of Death
Manifestations
DemsFightinWords

6PM Doors 7PM Show

This is a 17+ event.
Presented by Empire Productions LLC.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DemsFightinWords, Manifestations, Game Of Death and 2 more

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

